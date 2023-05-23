George Floyd protest outside of San Francisco City Hall

A man holds a sign at a rally to commemorate the life of George Floyd and others killed by police outside City Hall on Monday, June 1, 2020. Newly released records show that the San Francisco Police Department planned to monitor protests against the police killing of Tyre Nichols with live surveillance. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The San Francisco Police Department was prepared to use live surveillance footage in anticipation of local protests over the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols in January, according to documents shared with the San Francisco Examiner.

The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation on Tuesday provided newly released public records showing that the department requested access to the live footage before any protests had even begun in Union Square on Jan. 27.

