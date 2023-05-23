The San Francisco Police Department was prepared to use live surveillance footage in anticipation of local protests over the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols in January, according to documents shared with the San Francisco Examiner.
The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation on Tuesday provided newly released public records showing that the department requested access to the live footage before any protests had even begun in Union Square on Jan. 27.
The cameras are controlled by the Union Square Alliance, one of seven community benefit districts in the city, and CEO Marisa Rodriguez granted SFPD permission to access the footage, "in the interest of protecting the safety of the members of the public," according to one of the emails provided by EFF.
"Similar historical events have promoted large scale riots and looting across the nation," Rodriguez's email continued. "There are demonstrations already planned within the Union Square footprint (during high commute hours) and the use of live monitoring will allow SFPD to prevent potential felony vandalism and major looting and crimes that are generally associated with civil unrest as seen in previous events. This will allow SFPD situational awareness to re-deploy the necessary resources."
The San Francisco Standard first reported on the police plan to surveil protestors.
Ultimately, the protest proceeded relatively uneventfully and the department told The Examiner that it wound up not using the access after all.
"On January 27, 2023, the San Francisco Police Department submitted a live-monitoring request form, which was approved," Sgt. Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson, said in an emailed statement to The Examiner. "However, at no time did we use live-monitoring on that date during anticipated civil unrest surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols."
This signals that SFPD might use this sort of request in the future to violate people's First Amendment rights, according to Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst with EFF.
"What we've been worried about since 2020 is that police could put First Amendment-protected activities under total surveillance, without any kind of real justification," Guariglia told The Examiner on Tuesday. "Because no violence has been committed, no crimes have been committed."
It's not the first time that SFPD has used live monitoring in investigations in the past, according to The Standard. There have been at least four others made since the beginning of this year, the outlet reported.
EFF has been monitoring the department's use of live surveillance footage since 2020 when these massive surveillance camera networks in the city came under its radar.
Ultimately the organization found that the police had used multiple days of 24-hour live access footage from the Union Square Alliance to watch the George Floyd protests. EFF and the ACLU of Northern California sued The City last year, arguing that SFPD had violated San Francisco's 2019 privacy ordinance.
The Acquisition of Surveillance Technology Ordinance was a ruling that enacted restrictions on government use of facial recognition technology. Last year, the ordinance was loosened, allowing for the police to use live surveillance footage depending on the circumstances.
The loosened ordinance would allow the police to "get up to 24 hours of live access of non-city cameras," said Guariglia. "If they're investigating a crime, if they think that there might be some public disorder."
"And we warned that when the bill was passed, this would be a blank check for the San Francisco Police Department to surveil protests," he added.
Since then, EFF has been filing records requests to follow the situation, leading to the release of Tuesday's records, showing that, "before the protests happened, before any disorder — which there was no disorder — police sought live access to hundreds of cameras in Union Square for the express purpose of keeping an eye on a First Amendment-protected protest."
While there are six other districts like Union Square, not all of them are willing to cooperate with SFPD. The Tenderloin Community Benefit District will not, according to Guariglia.
The situation is different in other cities, which have their own CCTV cameras. San Francisco does not technically own these cameras. Instead, semi-public, semi-private, nonprofits govern them.
"The police followed the new protocol and so did the Alliance. Requests for such footage have to be made every day — it's not a blanket approval," Union Square Alliance spokesperson David Perry said in an emailed statement to The Examiner. "In this case, nothing deemed the footage worthy of further action."
In the meantime, Guariglia said there are plans to fight the surveillance ordinance when it's up for renewal at the beginning of next year.
"Which will hopefully add one or two more legislative checks and balances between the police department and live access to hundreds of cameras," he said.