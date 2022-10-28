Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder earlier in the morning, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Police identified the attacker as David DePape, 42. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
Police announced in a press conference on Friday afternoon they arrested 42-year-old David DePape on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, after he "violently assaulted" Paul Pelosi with a hammer in front of officers completing a wellness check at the Pelosis' home.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a press conference that the motive of the attack is under investigation, which the department's special investigations unit is leading.
DePape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and additional felonies, according to police. He was hospitalized, along with Pelosi, following his arrest and will be booked into San Francisco County Jail.
Officers Kolby Wilmens, Kyle Cagney and Sgt. Edmund Huang were dispatched to the home at 2:27 a.m. to conduct a well-being check the highest priority call for service. Once they arrived, the officers saw DePape and Pelosi struggling over a hammer.
"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," Scott said. "Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid."
Sgt. Adam Lobsinger told reporters on Friday morning he couldn't disclose whether or not the attack occurred inside or outside of the Pelosis' home, nor did officers know whether the hammer belonged to Pelosi or DePape.
Nancy Pelosi's office said on Friday morning that Paul Pelosi was hospitalized following the attack and expected to make a full recovery. Lobsinger told reporters following the briefing that DePape was still hospitalized. Neither Scott nor San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took questions at the press conference.
