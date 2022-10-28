What Is Known About the Attack on Nancy Pelosi's Husband

Law enforcement officials gather on the street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence, where her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder earlier in the morning, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Police identified the attacker as David DePape, 42. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

 JIM WILSON

The San Francisco Police Department have identified the man arrested for allegedly attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couple's San Francisco Home. 

Police announced in a press conference on Friday afternoon they arrested 42-year-old David DePape on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, after he "violently assaulted" Paul Pelosi with a hammer in front of officers completing a wellness check at the Pelosis' home. 

