San Francisco police on Friday announced four people were arrested and several pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of an investigation to intercept drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin district.
25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, 29-year-old Carlos Rivas and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Howard Street and in the area of Minna and Julia streets in the SoMa district, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
During the arrests, investigators simultaneously served search warrants at two Oakland residences where over 23 pounds of drugs, one loaded ghost gun, more than $23,000 and "other evidence related to the investigation" were seized.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' announced Friday that almost six pounds of the drugs seized were allegedly in the possession of the suspects when they were arrested, and described the amount as "enough to kill almost 1.3 million people, or almost the entire population of San Francisco and San Mateo County."
Rivas, Olvin Ochoa-Cruz and Darwin Ochoa-Cruz were booked into the San Francisco County Jail "for numerous narcotics and gun-related charges," according to police. All were being held on $30,000 bail, and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
The teenager was taken to the San Francisco Superior Court Juvenile Justice Center and also booked for several narcotics and gun-related charges, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Jenkins announced Friday that her office charged "each of the alleged drug dealers" with felony possession and transportation of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as maintaining a place for selling or using a controlled substance.
The suspects face up to nine years in prison if convicted of all charges against them.