SFPD drug bust

The drugs were seized as part of an investigation to intercept substances that were earmarked for the Tenderloin district.

 San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police on Friday announced four people were arrested and several pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of an investigation to intercept drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin district.

25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, 29-year-old Carlos Rivas and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Howard Street and in the area of Minna and Julia streets in the SoMa district, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

