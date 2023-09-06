San Francisco police arrested an armed man who locked himself inside a vehicle near a high school on Wednesday afternoon.
Just after 12:20 p.m., officers investigated reports of a person armed with a gun in the area of Franklin and Eddy streets, about a block away from Jefferson Square Park. Police found the man inside a vehicle near Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory high school.
San Francisco Police Department Officer Gonee Sepulveda told The Examiner responding officers conducted a "high risk vehicle stop" and tried to communicate with the occupant, though he did not respond.
⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️
Due to ongoing police activity we are asking members of the public to avoid the area of Eddy St and Franklin St.
SFPD hostage and crisis negotiators were called to the scene to aid in efforts to establish contact with the man and negotiate a surrender, Sepulveda said. After about three hours, negotiators "admonished that he was under arrest" and warned officers would use force to remove him from his vehicle.
An SFPD tactical unit used "non-lethal force options" to take the man out of his car and place him under arrest. Sepulveda said the man — whose name was not released — was not injured during the arrest, and he was evaluated by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics as a precaution.
The SFPD announced just before 3:40 p.m. that the "incident was resolved" and streets in the area would reopen as officers left the scene, though no further details were immediately available. Officials said people could expect residual traffic delays in the area.
Sacred Heart Cathedral officials told KRON-TV that police said students did not need to shelter in place during the standoff, and the school day proceeded as normal.