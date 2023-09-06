SFPD logo on police car

The San Francisco Police Department arrested an armed man who locked himself inside a vehicle near a high school on Wednesday afternoon. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Just after 12:20 p.m., officers investigated reports of a person armed with a gun in the area of Franklin and Eddy streets, about a block away from Jefferson Square Park. Police found the man inside a vehicle near Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory high school.

