Police are investigating several assaults and robberies against women in the Lower Haight, which allegedly happened the same week nearly a dozen women reported similar attacks in Noe Valley.
Three women told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that they were attacked by a group of teenage thieves last week while walking alone near Alamo Square. San Francisco police wouldn’t confirm to the outlet whether or not the alleged thefts were related to the alleged assaults and robberies of 11 women in Noe Valley and North of the Panhandle last week.
But the newly reported assaults appeared to be carried out similarly, across a parallel time frame, and one of the getaway car descriptions from the Lower Haight incidents matched that of one of the cars involved in several of the Noe Valley robberies.
The San Francisco Police Department said Tuesday that one of the suspects from the Lower Haight incidents has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit.
"Investigators have developed several positive leads and are confident more arrests are forthcoming," officials said.
Asked whether any additional arrests were made and if the attacks were related to the other previously reported robberies, San Francisco police didn’t respond to The Examiner’s request for comment prior to publication on Wednesday.
The first woman, identified as Victoria, told the Chronicle that she was walking near Alamo Square on June 26 around 8:50 p.m. when a “young teen” snatched her phone. As she attempted to pry it back, a second person tackled her to the ground. Victoria said the two people drove away towards Hayes Valley. Later that night, she and police tracked her phone and found it smashed on a nearby sidewalk.
She said she experienced headaches, soreness and sleeplessness for days due to the attack. Victoria also told the outlet she was hesitant to speak about the robbery because she didn’t want to “fuel the narrative that San Francisco is a crime-ridden hellscape.”
One hour later, police said multiple suspects approached a 29-year-old woman from behind and robbed her near Page and Steiner streets. The assailants fled in a car driven by a man. The victim sustained injuries which weren’t life-threatening.
The next day, another woman claimed she was tackled on Page Street, southeast of Alamo Square. She told the Chronicle she was walking with headphones on near Steiner and Fillmore streets at 8:30 p.m. when a person jumped on her back and smashed her body into the pavement. Two other teenagers kicked her repeatedly until they wrestled her cell phone away. They escaped in a silver Kia, which matched the description of a getaway car seen by two women attacked in Noe Valley.
Police said last week the Noe Valley attacks appeared to be organized and executed by a single group of adolescents. One of the alleged perpetrators has been arrested but not yet publicly identified.