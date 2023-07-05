SFPD car

The San Francisco Police Department said Tuesday that one of the suspects from the Lower Haight incidents has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit.

 Examiner file photo

Police are investigating several assaults and robberies against women in the Lower Haight, which allegedly happened the same week nearly a dozen women reported similar attacks in Noe Valley.

Three women told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that they were attacked by a group of teenage thieves last week while walking alone near Alamo Square. San Francisco police wouldn’t confirm to the outlet whether or not the alleged thefts were related to the alleged assaults and robberies of 11 women in Noe Valley and North of the Panhandle last week.

