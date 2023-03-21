Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a 58-year-old woman.
The incident occurred March 17 at approximately 2:17 p.m. when San Francisco Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 600 block of Italy Avenue near the Crocker-Amazon playing fields.
According to SFPD, the victim told the officers that she was walking on the 600 block of Amazon Avenue when she was approached by two male suspects, who each brandished a firearm and demanded the woman's possessions.
Though she complied with the demands, one of the suspects removed a piece of jewelry from the victim and the two suspects proceeded to flee on foot.
A subsequent investigation led officers to the vehicle believed to have been involved in the armed robbery. They performed a traffic stop where two of the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Emerson Melendez, was detained.
The first suspect who fled the vehicle, later identified as 18-year-old Daniel Argueta, was detained in the unit block of Elmira Street and placed under arrest. The second suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male, was detained on the unit block of Waterville Street, placed under arrest and booked at the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Melendez and Argueta were both booked at San Francisco County Jail.
Melendez faces charges of robbery in the second degree, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Argueta faces charges of robbery in the second degree, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, resisting arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
While arrests have been made, the investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.