Image of suspect wanted in muni assault

The boy – whose name was not released due to his age – was at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County "for another matter" when San Francisco police identified him as a suspect.

 San Francisco Police Department

The San Francisco Police Department announced a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman on a Muni bus in an "unprovoked assault."

The boy – whose name was not released due to his age – was at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County "for another matter" when San Francisco Police Department investigators identified him as a suspect in the Dec. 10 assault, according to a police statement.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like