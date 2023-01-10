The San Francisco Police Department announced a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman on a Muni bus in an "unprovoked assault."
The boy – whose name was not released due to his age – was at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County "for another matter" when San Francisco Police Department investigators identified him as a suspect in the Dec. 10 assault, according to a police statement.
He was taken to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on Dec. 29 and was booked for aggravated assault and elder abuse, according to the SFPD.
Officers were called just after 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 10 to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the assault and made contact with the 79-year-old victim at the scene.
The woman told officers that she was boarding the Muni 38 Line bus when the suspect "in an unprovoked attack, kicked the victim in the abdomen with enough force to knock her to the ground," according to the police.
Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed the woman for injuries, learning that she had struck her head on a bus railing as she fell. She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.