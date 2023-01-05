The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of at least 10 robberies that occurred throughout The City.
The burglaries began on Nov. 13 at a business located in the 2200 block of Taraval Street in the Parkside neighborhood, according to San Francisco Police. A string of at least nine additional burglaries occurred between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 in areas such as the Inner Sunset, Fisherman's Wharf and the Mission District.
"The burglaries followed a similar modus operandi in which the suspect would force entry through the front of the commercial business, causing property damage," San Francisco police reported. "The suspect would then steal large amounts of US Currency from the cash register, safe or ATM machine, and various items of property. In many of the cases, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan."
An SFPD officer on patrol in the 200 block of Berry Street, near Oracle Park, on Sunday noticed the sedan in the area and arrested the driver, who was later identified as Matt Lake of San Francisco. During a search of Lake's vehicle, police "recovered items believed to be connected to the burglaries... as well as numerous burglary tools."
Lake was arrested on suspicion of several crimes – including nine counts of burglary and two counts of arson – and booked into the San Francisco County Jail. He is being held without bail, and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Friday.
An investigation into the burglaries is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415 575-4444.