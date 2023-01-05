17884877_web1_police-lights-copy

An SFPD officer on patrol found and arrested the suspect near Oracle Park.

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of at least 10 robberies that occurred throughout The City.

The burglaries began on Nov. 13 at a business located in the 2200 block of Taraval Street in the Parkside neighborhood, according to San Francisco Police. A string of at least nine additional burglaries occurred between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 in areas such as the Inner Sunset, Fisherman's Wharf and the Mission District.

