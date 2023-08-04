San Francisco prosecutors are discharging dozens of misdemeanor cases against dozens of adults and minors who were arrested and cited at the Dolores Park "hill bomb" last month, and a longtime civil rights attorney representing them wants the charges dropped altogether.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Friday that all of the misdemeanor citations for failure to disperse and inciting a riot in connection with the July 8 skateboarding event in the Mission will be discharged pending further investigation by the San Francisco Police Department.
The SFPD cited 81 minors and arrested 32 adults after officers ordered attendees to leave the controversial and unofficial skating event. However, Jenkins said her office cannot currently prove "the guilt of any specific individual" with the evidence provided.
San Francisco Juvenile Probation Department Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Katherine Weinstein Miller told The Examiner that her department reached out to the parents and guardians of all the youth who were cited "to inform them that we are closing out their citations with no additional action."
The district attorney noted investigations into the extensive vandalism connected to the hill bomb are ongoing, and those who were cited can still have charges filed against them in the next year if police come forward with additional proof.
"Addressing vandalism and property crime is a top priority because of the deep impact that these types of crimes have on our city and businesses," Jenkins said.
An attorney working with the cited and arrested hill bomb spectators and participants said Jenkins' announcement doesn't grasp the true issue at hand.
"The DA's statement fails to fully acknowledge that the mass arrest of 113 children and young adults on July 8 was illegal and violated the youths’ constitutional rights," Partnership for Civil Justice Fund Senior Counsel Rachel Lederman told The Examiner. "It is disturbing that she claims to still be investigating possible individual charges."
Lederman, with the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, is leading the efforts to have the charges dropped completely after the SFPD response to the Dolores Park hill bomb drew public outcry. She told Mission Local on Friday that she plans to file a class action civil rights lawsuit against The City.
After the police department issued orders for crowds to disperse from the event, officers corralled mostly young congregants before placing them onto two Muni buses to be taken to Mission Police Station, located about two blocks away from Mission Dolores Park.
Many of the teenagers were reportedly kept on the buses for several hours and were not released to their parents until early Sunday morning.
"Any ... investigation would be based on the identifying information the police obtained unlawfully, when they wrongfully arrested the children and adults and detained them for many hours under atrocious conditions in order to get their mugshots and fingerprints," Lederman said.
Lederman called upon the district attorney and the SFPD to make a statement "definitively dropping all charges arising from this fiasco," and said authorities should destroy the arrest records and identifying information that was "seized unlawfully."