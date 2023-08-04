002

The SFPD cited 81 youths and arrested 32 adults after officers ordered attendees to leave the controversial and unofficial skating event.

 Michael Barba/The Examiner

San Francisco prosecutors are discharging dozens of misdemeanor cases against dozens of adults and minors who were arrested and cited at the Dolores Park "hill bomb" last month, and a longtime civil rights attorney representing them wants the charges dropped altogether.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Friday that all of the misdemeanor citations for failure to disperse and inciting a riot in connection with the July 8 skateboarding event in the Mission will be discharged pending further investigation by the San Francisco Police Department.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com