spotlight Driver of stolen Range Rover plunges off Twin Peaks hillside By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email San Francisco police officers initially tried executing a traffic stop on the driver of a Range Rover for suspicion of driving under the influence. Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One man has been hospitalized after a stolen vehicle chase in San Francisco's Twin Peaks neighborhood ended with the driver falling off a hillside and landing on top of another vehicle. The incident took place Wednesday just before midnight. San Francisco police officers initially tried executing a traffic stop on the driver of a Range Rover for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver, an adult male, attempted to flee the scene and rammed the stolen Range Rover into an SFPD patrol car. A chase, which ended in the Twin Peaks neighborhood, ensued. The driver reached Crestline Drive and ended up driving the car off a hillside. The vehicle overturned and landed on a parked vehicle near Gardenside Drive. According to police, the extent of the man's injuries are unknown and no officers were injured in the chase. Charges against the driver are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." You may remain anonymous. 