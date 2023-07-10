The San Francisco art gallery owner who was recorded spraying an unhoused woman with a hose in a viral video earlier this year will have criminal charges dismissed as part of a pre-trial diversion agreement with prosecutors.
Collier Gwin, the white owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, was arrested nearly six months ago after a nearby business owner filmed him spraying the woman, who is Black, as she sat on a nearby sidewalk.
Gwin's attorneys said on Monday that the 72-year-old's misdemeanor battery charge will be dismissed after he completes 35 hours of community service at Third Baptist Church alongside its pastor — and San Francisco NAACP president — Rev. Amos Brown.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told The Examiner in an emailed statement that prosecutors "asked for more service hours," but the diversion is "a sensible resolution to this case."
"I am hopeful that Mr. Gwin will complete all programmatic requirements and take the time working with Third Baptist to develop a greater understanding, respect, and empathy for the plight of unhoused people in our community," Jenkins wrote.
Jenkins told The Examiner that Gwin must follow a protective order. If he is arrested before completing his community service, the judge in the case could end the diversion and resume the case.
In a statement in which he also railed against The City's inability to "provide safe and clean streets in exchange for our tax dollars," Gwin said, "I should not have tried to take matters into my own hands."
"I ultimately let my frustration get the better of me after more than two weeks of trying to help her. I have apologized and will continue to make amends. I look forward to working with Rev. Dr. Amos Brown and Third Baptist Church," he added in a statement.
The Examiner is awaiting comment from Brown. This story will be updated.
Video of Gwin spraying the woman captured local and national attention soon after it was published on Jan. 9. Gwin and nearby business owners told police that day that they thought the woman suffered from a severe mental illness.
Ex // Top Stories
The National Weather Service is forecasting a potential for above average temperatures next week.
This week's ExTech&AI newsletter turns the spotlight on the AI boom -- and why some VCs are worried that it's another tech bubble.
Officers provided aid to the wounded man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene
Gwin was initially defiant in media interviews, telling SFGATE that "if (the woman) got wet" while he was hosing down the street, "it was because she was there getting wet." Gwin subsequently apologized in a video shared with KGO after Rev. Brown called upon him to do so.
Police arrested Gwin on Jan. 18, and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges that same night.
In the intervening months, violence against unhoused San Franciscans grabbed headlines in The City and beyond. Advocates have pointed to these incidents as evidence of widely growing anti-homelessness sentiment with increasingly violent consequences.
An unhoused man said he acted in self-defense on April 5 when he attacked former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani, whom a witness said threatened to stab and kill the man if he didn't leave the area in front of Carmignani's mother's home.
Police, meanwhile, have investigated eight instances within the last two years of a man matching Carmignani's physical description bear spraying unhoused people around The City. Prosecutors told the public defender representing Garret Doty, the unhoused man charged in the attack who was released from custody last week, that the man in those instances "may be Carmignani."
In May, Jenkins decided not to press charges in the April 27 killing of Banko Brown, an unhoused San Francisco man whom a Walgreens security guard shot and killed after confronting him for shoplifting. The security guard, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, said he acted in self-defense.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in May, following urging from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, that he would review evidence in the case to determine if Jenkins had committed "abuse of discretion."
San Francisco, meanwhile, continues to contend with a homelessness crisis amid a housing shortage. The City rolled out an emergency shelter reservation system last week after a December 2022 court order that prohibited officials from clearing homeless encampments said shelter has been "functionally inaccessible to unhoused people in San Francisco since the onset of 2020."
Gwin, after reiterating in his statement that he has apologized and aims to make amends, added that The City "should be held accountable" for its homelessness response."Regular citizens are not equipped to deal with these types of problems," he said.