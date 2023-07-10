Collier Gwin spraying unhoused woman

Collier Gwin, pictured above spraying an unhoused woman in a video published to Twitter earlier this year, will have charges dismissed in the case if he completes 35 hours of community service.

The San Francisco art gallery owner who was recorded spraying an unhoused woman with a hose in a viral video earlier this year will have criminal charges dismissed as part of a pre-trial diversion agreement with prosecutors. 

Collier Gwin, the white owner of Foster Gwin Gallery, was arrested nearly six months ago after a nearby business owner filmed him spraying the woman, who is Black, as she sat on a nearby sidewalk. 

