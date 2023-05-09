Divisadero Heights Cleaners exterior

The alleged incidents took place inside a dressing room at Divisadero Heights Cleaners, pictured here at 1179-1189 Divisadero Street. 

 Google Maps

A San Francisco man is facing criminal charges after allegedly using a dressing room clock to secretly record women at a Divisadero Street tailor.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Andrew Hong, 31, with six counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy after six women accused him of recording them inside of a dressing room at Divisadero Heights Cleaners. Police arrested Hong in March on the same charges.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags