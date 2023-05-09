A San Francisco man is facing criminal charges after allegedly using a dressing room clock to secretly record women at a Divisadero Street tailor.
The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Andrew Hong, 31, with six counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy after six women accused him of recording them inside of a dressing room at Divisadero Heights Cleaners. Police arrested Hong in March on the same charges.
Six women alleged in separate police reports that Hong used a clock to record them inside of a dressing room at Divisadero Heights Cleaners, which also offers tailoring.
Hong allegedly "frequently adjusted" the clock during fittings, according to prosecutors. The six victims told police Hong deliberately asked them to undress in front of the clock while their clothes were altered.
One victim initially filed a police report on Nov. 15, and police said they found five other women with similar stories. San Francisco police arrested Hong in March, and he was ordered to stay away from the victims.
"I would like to thank all of the women who came forward and shared their stories with investigators," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "Your courage will inspire others to come forward as we work to ensure that we have uncovered the full extent of Mr. Hong's alleged illegal recordings."
Hong could spend as many as three in county jail, if he's convicted of all six charges and sentenced to consecutively serve the maximum sentence in each.
Officials said that anyone who visited Divisadero Heights Cleaners in the last year can contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or the special victims unit at 415-553-9225. You can remain anonymous.