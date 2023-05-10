San Francisco Board of Supervisors February 2023 meeting

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night unanimously approved a resolution urging Jenkins' office to "release police reports, witness accounts and video information" from the April 27 shooting outside of a Market Street Walgreens.

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston announced plans Tuesday to draft legislation that would limit the ability of security guards to use firearms while on the job.

“We must amend local law to prohibit guards from drawing weapons just to protect property,” he wrote on Twitter. “Human life is more important than property.”

