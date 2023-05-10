The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night unanimously approved a resolution urging Jenkins' office to "release police reports, witness accounts and video information" from the April 27 shooting outside of a Market Street Walgreens.
At the same meeting, Preston made the proposal to prohibit security guards from drawing their weapons to protect property.
Since an amendment made in 1981, the city’s police code allows security guards to unholster their weapons, "in lawful response to an actual and specific threat to person and/or property."
But according to the state Bureau of Security and Investigative Services Firearms Training Manual from last year, security guards should use their guns only if there is an “imminent threat to life,” and “only if there is no other option to the use of deadly force and only if the person has taken all precautions to avoid the use of deadly force.”
"A security guard that has drawn their weapon has an obligation to do everything possible to de-escalate conflict situations that could lead to dangerous situations,” according to the manual, which Preston shared on Twitter on Wednesday.
After introducing the proposal during Tuesday’s meeting, Preston asked the San Francisco City Attorney's Office to help draft a law to change the existing code.