Police searched two residences in Oakland that were connected to the woman, where authorities allegedly found a loaded gun, fentanyl, methamphetamine, base rock cocaine, heroin, Oxycodone, Xanax and "evidence consistent with the use for sales of narcotics."
Moncada is being held in custody with a bail hearing set for Monday. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7, and faces up to 18 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
Police arrested Moncada Tuesday following a more than month-long investigation. Police found the woman with her 2-year-old in her vehicle on the 100 block of Russ Street that afternoon, and allegedly discovered she had narcotics in her possession.
"I would like to commend the San Francisco Police Department as well as our other federal and state law enforcement partners who are working together through the drug market agency coordination center to identify and arrest suspected drug dealers," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
"Through this collaboration we will be able to develop strong cases for our prosecutors to take the fight from the street to the courtroom in our efforts to dismantle open-air drug markets, impose consequences for suspected drug dealers and make our neighborhoods livable," Jenkins continued.
The San Francisco Police Department said the child was left with a relative with Moncada's permission.
