tenderloin drug arrest SFPD

Police searched two residences in Oakland that were connected to the woman, where authorities allegedly found a loaded gun, fentanyl, methamphetamine, base rock cocaine, heroin, Oxycodone, Xanax and "evidence consistent with the use for sales of narcotics."

 San Francisco Police Department

A 21-year-old Oakland woman is facing several criminal charges after San Francisco police arrested her for allegedly selling drugs in the Tenderloin with her toddler in tow.

The San Francisco District Attorney's office charged Juleisy Moncada with several felonies Friday, including possessing, trafficking and selling numerous narcotics, and child endangerment.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com