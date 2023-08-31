"The public funds allocated to The City’s Community Challenge Grant Program are intended to benefit the communities of our city — not to line the pockets of government officials," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
The director of San Francisco's neighborhood improvement grant program pleaded not guilty on Thursday to dozens of charges, including several counts of bribery, in connection to an alleged yearslong corruption scheme.
Henriquez was arrested on Tuesday, and she is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office told The Examiner.
Henriquez directs the Community Challenge Grant Program, which The City said this year had provided nearly $30 million in funds to improvement projects throughout San Francisco.
"The public funds allocated to The City’s Community Challenge Grant Program are intended to benefit the communities of our city — not to line the pockets of government officials," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "My office will continue to investigate allegations of misconduct by public officials and employees, and our work with our federal partners will be a key part of that effort."
San Francisco prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint against Henriquez that the Oakland woman accepted "a series of checks" from the founder and president of RDJ Enterprises — whom prosecutors identified as 56-year-old ex-city employee Rudolph Dwayne Jones — between February 2017 and October 2018 totaling $25,000.
Henriquez also allegedly directed 23 contracts to "entities controlled by Jones" that she also had a financial stake in between 2016 and 2020. Prosecutors said the contracts Henriquez allegedly entered on behalf of The City with Jones totaled more than $1.4 million.
Those companies allegedly gave her nine checks totaling almost $33,000, while her family and friends received 48 checks totaling nearly $157,000.