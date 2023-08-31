sf.cityhall

Prosecutors said the contracts allegedly entered on behalf of the City and County of San Francisco totaled more than $1.4 million.

 Mike Koozmin/The Examiner

The director of San Francisco's neighborhood improvement grant program pleaded not guilty on Thursday to dozens of charges, including several counts of bribery, in connection to an alleged yearslong corruption scheme.

Lanita Henriquez, 53, pleaded not guilty to 23 counts of making contracts in which she had "financial interest," six counts of bribery and one count of misappropriation of public money.  

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

"The public funds allocated to The City’s Community Challenge Grant Program are intended to benefit the communities of our city — not to line the pockets of government officials," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

