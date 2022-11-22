19219149_web1_crime_1

Supervisor Catherine Stefani is working with the SFPD to increase patrols and the presence of community ambassadors in her district.

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani announced there will be increased police presence in her district in the wake of "several high-profile public safety incidents," including the attempted armed robbery of a wedding photographer which was captured on video.

Stefani has worked with the San Francisco Police Department to ensure new deployments of officers seven days a week to the Palace of Fine Arts, according to a statement released Monday. 

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani has worked with the San Francisco Police Department to ensure new deployments of officers seven days a week to the Palace of Fine Arts.

