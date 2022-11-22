District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani announced there will be increased police presence in her district in the wake of "several high-profile public safety incidents," including the attempted armed robbery of a wedding photographer which was captured on video.
Stefani has worked with the San Francisco Police Department to ensure new deployments of officers seven days a week to the Palace of Fine Arts, according to a statement released Monday.
The supervisor also secured $300,000 for dedicated SFPD community ambassadors who will staff and surveil the district’s commercial corridors located along Chestnut Street, Union Street and Fillmore Street, according to the statement.
"My number one priority as the District Two Supervisor is to keep residents and visitors safe, and to make sure that small businesses can thrive," Stefani said. "Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and I take this issue extremely seriously."
The exact number of SFPD officers and community ambassadors that will be deployed in Stefani’s district was not released, but the announcement comes in the wake of a November 9 altercation involving two masked suspects armed with handguns who attempted to steal a camera and equipment from a wedding photographer at the Palace of Fine Arts.
Cell phone video captured of the altercation shows the two suspects struggling with the photographer while attempting to take his belongings. The suspects wrestled the photographer to the ground, and one suspect appeared to pistol whip him several times, though the two suspects ultimately fled the scene into a getaway car without stealing anything from the victim.
Video captured by a witness earlier on the same day of the attempted robbery showed another suspect fleeing the park after stealing a bag from another photographer at gunpoint, though police could not immediately confirm if that robbery or the suspect involved was connected to the later attempted robbery.
"The SFPD is aware of recent high-profile robberies in the Marina and other popular city destinations," said police chief Bill Scott in a statement. "The public can expect to see an increased police presence in and around the Palace of Fine Arts, Fillmore, Pacific Heights, Union Street and other high-traffic and heavily populated residential areas, tourist destinations and business corridors."