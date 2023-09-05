SFPD car behind police tape at Balboa High School

San Francisco police could not provide The Examiner with an update on the allegedly armed man's condition. He was reported on Aug. 28 to have been taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

San Francisco police will update the public during a Thursday town hall on the status of a man officers shot and critically injured in the Tenderloin last month. 

The San Francisco Police Department announced the date of the forum on Tuesday, which was required under the department’s policy to be held within 10 days of the Aug. 28 shooting. Asked about the man’s status in the meantime, police said they would not provide an update before Thursday.

