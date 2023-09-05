San Francisco police could not provide The Examiner with an update on the allegedly armed man's condition. He was reported on Aug. 28 to have been taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
San Francisco police will update the public during aThursday town hallon the status of a man officers shot and critically injured in the Tenderloin last month.
The San Francisco Police Department announced the date of the forum on Tuesday, which was required under the department’s policy to be held within 10 days of the Aug. 28 shooting. Asked about the man’s status in the meantime, police said they would not provide an update before Thursday.
Police initially said the man was taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers were calledjust after 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 28 to the 300 block of Jones Street to investigate reports of a man armed with a knife and threatening bystanders in the area.
SFPD Sgt. Kathryn Winters said officers found the allegedly armed man at the scene and attempted to take him into custody.
Silicon Valley’s richest are working on a daring idea: a city of 200,000 on the farms and ranches of eastern Solano County. The City shouldn't be intimidated.
"Officers made consistent attempts to deescalate the situation and try and engage the individual to try and broker a peaceful resolution. Unfortunately, that was unsuccessful," Winters told reporters at a press conference the day after the shooting.
Video KTVU obtained from the scene showed a man carrying a bag and a crate as he walked in front of a tent with police officers nearby. The footage appeared to show himpull a knife from his pocket.
Officers could be heard shooting from off-screen, causing the man to run into the street, where he dropped the bag and the crate as officers continued shooting. He then crumpled into the street as a group of at least 10 officers approached him, many with their guns drawn.
It was unclear how many times he was shot and Winters said at the press conference that it was not known what led up to the shooting, but added "officers felt it was necessary to use deadly force" during the interaction.