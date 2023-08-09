SFPD car

Police said a bystander tried to help, but the robbers trained their guns in him too before they fled the scene.

San Francisco police are searching for a group of men who robbed another man at gunpoint near Alamo Square earlier this week.

The victim was waiting for an Uber near Fulton Street and Steiner Street about 10 a.m. on Monday when the four men exited an SUV, pointed guns at the victim and demanded his property, police said.

