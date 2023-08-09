spotlight Man robbed at gunpoint near Alamo Square; suspects sought By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police said a bystander tried to help, but the robbers trained their guns in him too before they fled the scene. Examiner file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save San Francisco police are searching for a group of men who robbed another man at gunpoint near Alamo Square earlier this week.The victim was waiting for an Uber near Fulton Street and Steiner Street about 10 a.m. on Monday when the four men exited an SUV, pointed guns at the victim and demanded his property, police said.Police also reported a man across the street saw the altercation and tried to intervene, but the robbers pointed their guns at him as well before they fled the scene in their vehicle. No injuries were reported in the robbery.Police said the four robbers made off with two bags, which contained laptops, medical equipment and clothes. The suspects were described only as men who wore black clothing and masks.Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444. @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alamo Square San Francisco Sfpd Robbery Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter as Phillies beat Nationals 7-0 16 min ago Man robbed at gunpoint near Alamo Square; suspects sought Updated 2 hrs ago Tarnok earns 1st MLB win as Athletics limit AL West-leading Rangers to 4 hits in 2-0 victory 4 hrs ago What it was like to ride Cruise the weekend before key state vote 6 hrs ago Federal court fines Twitter for not complying with Trump search warrant Updated 25 min ago 100-plus firefighters smother large Inner Sunset blaze Updated 3 hrs ago Our Partners Sabor+Ritmo, Napa Valley: música y cultura Latina Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco