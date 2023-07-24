Police continue to search for the people who sped through a barrier and careened over the Sanchez Street Stairs in a white sedan last weekend.
The stunning crash was captured in several videos that went viral on Sunday following the accident.
A San Francisco police spokesperson told The Examiner on Monday their investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided as they come available. Authorities haven’t determined an explanation for the wreck.
Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a white sedan drove off a dead end on Cumberland Street, and tumbled down a steep hillside, according to the San Francisco Fire Department and footage posted to Twitter, which has been viewed three-quarters of a million times as of publication.
The vehicle flipped through shrubbery and felled at least one mature tree before landing upside down on the sidewalk at the intersection of 19th and Sanchez streets, narrowly avoiding landing on top of a parked car.
Several bystanders rushed to the occupants’ aid, opening the doors and pulling them out of the vehicle. Somebody can be heard yelling “Call 911!” Later in the video, amid shouting, another person is heard saying, “Guys, I'm sorry...we gotta go,” before repeatedly saying they’re “sorry.”
Multiple passengers were seen exiting the car and running up the stairs on foot.
Fire officials towed the damaged car away and confirmed nobody was hurt and that “all occupants fled the scene.” No other information has been released.
The Sanchez Street Stairs are a public staircase and historical landmark, located a block away from Mission Dolores Park, with views overlooking The City.