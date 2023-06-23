A Sacramento teenager is in the San Francisco Sheriff's custody after he allegedly shot a man, who later died of his injuries, near the Powell Street BART station in Union Square.
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office booked Daveon Crawford, 18, into jail at 4:31 a.m. on Friday morning, according to county jail records, about eight hours after San Francisco police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Powell and Market streets.
Police said in a release that officers found a man who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. He died of his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital. The San Francisco Police Department didn't identify the victim.
Crawford and a girl, who police said was a minor but whose age they didn't otherwise list, allegedly fled the scene.
A BART spokesperson told The Examiner that the Hallidie Plaza entranced closed just before 9 p.m., as BART and San Francisco police officers searched the station and nearby streets. The spokesperson said the police department alleged Crawford and the girl ran along Market Street after the shooting, and BART reopened the entrance at 10:50 p.m.
Police said an officer eventually saw the pair, matching police dispatchers' description, enter a taxi at 8th and Mission streets.
At 14th and Mission, authorities said that officers conducted a traffic stop. Homicide investigators then found a gun "in close proximity to Crawford" after taking over the investigation, according to police, arresting him after officers developed probable cause. The girl was released to a guardian, police said.
Crawford doesn't currently have a court or release date set, according to county jail records. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office told The Examiner on Friday afternoon that the case was under review.
San Francisco police had received 118 incident reports of discharged firearms this year as of Wednesday, according to The City's most recent data. That puts San Francisco on pace for about 250 such reports, down from 267 last year and 357 in 2021. Of the 118 reports this year, 113 are open or active.