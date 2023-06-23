SFPD car near Union Square

Graffiti on a San Francisco Police Car near Union Square on Grant Avenue as seen on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A Sacramento teenager is in the San Francisco Sheriff's custody after he allegedly shot a man, who later died of his injuries, near the Powell Street BART station in Union Square. 

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office booked Daveon Crawford, 18, into jail at 4:31 a.m. on Friday morning, according to county jail records, about eight hours after San Francisco police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Powell and Market streets

