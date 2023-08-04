Salvador Rodriguez/Hall of Justice

The suspect in June's Balboa Park nightclub shooting is due back in court on August 16. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A San Francisco man pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge and a number of felonies stemming from the June mass shooting at a Balboa Park nightclub.

Prosecutors also charged Salvador Rodriguez, 42, on Thursday with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a concealed firearm and three charges of possessing ammunition and a firearm as a felon.

