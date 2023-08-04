A San Francisco man pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge and a number of felonies stemming from the June mass shooting at a Balboa Park nightclub.
Prosecutors also charged Salvador Rodriguez, 42, on Thursday with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a concealed firearm and three charges of possessing ammunition and a firearm as a felon.
Rodriguez allegedly shot and injured three people in the Stratos Nightclub at 358 Ocean Ave on June 10, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
“The Ocean Avenue night club shooting was horrifying and demonstrates the dangers of gun violence. These types of violent acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement.
“Brazen shootings like the one that Mr. Rodriguez is accused of will be prosecuted vigorously by my office on behalf of the victims and city residents who just want to feel safe in their own neighborhoods.”
San Francisco police officers arrived at the club just before midnight after receiving reports of the shooting and found two men and a woman who sustained gunshot wounds. Police took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated them for their injuries.
The San Francisco Police Department said officers arrested Rodriguez on July 27 in Redwood City. That same night, he was booked into San Francisco County Jail, according to sheriff’s office records, where he is being held without bail.
The number of high-profile shootings raised concerns about gun violence in The City, but according to San Francisco police reports, there were 109 fewer incidents involving firearms through July 31 this year (511) than in 2022. There were 384 such incidents during that time in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic. A study from UCLA, UC Irvine and USC researchers earlier this year found gun violence increased nationally after cities and states lifted pandemic restrictions in 2021.
Rodriguez will have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16. If convicted of all charges, he faces 44 years to life in state prison.
The investigation into the shooting remains open. Police and prosecutors said anyone with information can call the SFPD tip line (415-575-4444) or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 by beginning their message with “SFPD.”