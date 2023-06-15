Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

Three victims of the Mission District mass shooting have yet to be discharged from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. 

A man who reportedly is connected to last week's mass shooting in the Mission was arrested Wednesday in Northern California, according to officials.

Javier Campos, 22, was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail early Thursday morning, according to records from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

