A man who reportedly is connected to last week's mass shooting in the Mission was arrested Wednesday in Northern California, according to officials.
Javier Campos, 22, was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail early Thursday morning, according to records from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner in a statement that Campos was arrested as "part of a multi-jurisdictional effort." Multiple outlets identified Campos as a person of interest in the June 9 shooting that injured nine people in the Mission District.
San Francisco police told The Examiner in a statement on Wednesday that "no arrests have been made in connection" to that shooting. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has not yet charged Campos with a crime.
Eight men and one woman, ranging from 20 to 34 years old, were injured last Friday night when a car drove by the corner of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, and shots were fired into a crowd gathered for a block party hosted by Dying Breed.
On Instagram, the graffiti art supply and clothing brand shop decried the incident as "a hateful senseless act that has left its mark on the corner that we call home."
Mission Local reported that as of Wednesday, six victims had been discharged from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. One of the victims remains in critical condition, and two are listed in "fair" condition.
San Francisco police told The Examiner on Wednesday that "Campos had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from multiple Bay Area agencies."
The San Jose Mercury News and the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Campos was also wanted in Oakland on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in a January shooting at a Valero gas station.
According to Oakland police, around 50 people were gathered at Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard to film a music video when the shooting started. Three people were injured, and one was killed.
The Mercury News said that a group of Sureños crashed the set, and a shootout between them and alleged Norteños affiliates broke out.
Campos also had two warrants in San Mateo County for illegal gun possession and smuggling drugs into jail. He was also previously convicted of carjacking and robbery.
The Mission District mass shooting was the first of four shootings during a violent weekend where gun violence rattled The City.
Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting inside Stratos Nightclub, which happened a little more than a day after the Mission shooting.
On Monday evening, police responded to reports of a shooting in the Bernal Heights neighborhood near Precita Park.
Close to six hours later, in the Tenderloin, a person was shot on Turk Street. He died of his injuries at a local hospital.
Police are still investigating the June 9 shooting in the Mission. Anyone information can call he SFPD tip line (415-575-4444) or anonymously text "SFPD" to TIP 411.