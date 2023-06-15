SFE-HallOfJustice

Andrew Kuhaiki, 37, brandished a machete following an argument between his girlfriend, her mother and her sister which sparked after the woman's family asked Kuhaiki to move out of their home, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

San Francisco man faces nearly a decade in prison after he was found guilty of attacking his girlfriend's mother and sister with a machete following an argument.

A jury convicted Andrew Kuhaiki, 37, on Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, two counts of witness intimidation and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with the May 2022 altercation.

