Andrew Kuhaiki, 37, brandished a machete following an argument between his girlfriend, her mother and her sister which sparked after the woman's family asked Kuhaiki to move out of their home, the district attorney's office said in a statement.
A San Francisco man faces nearly a decade in prison after he was found guilty of attacking his girlfriend's mother and sister with a machete following an argument.
A jury convicted Andrew Kuhaiki, 37, on Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, two counts of witness intimidation and two counts of false imprisonment in connection with the May 2022 altercation.
Kuhaiki will be sentenced on July 11, and he faces up to eight years in prison for the crime.
The dispute began after the woman's family asked Kuhaiki to move out of their Visitacion Valley home, according to prosecutors.
Kuhaiki attacked and threatened to kill the victims in the home if they tried to leave or call for help. The mother managed to secretly text a friend, who subsequently called police.
After Kuhaiki's arrest, the man's girlfriend told officers that Kuhaiki had previously beaten, choked and threatened her multiple times, but she had only reported the abuse once to authorities.
"Abusers like ... Kuhaiki must be held accountable and face consequences for their acts," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "I will continue to stand with survivors and do everything I can to ensure that we not only fight for justice in the courtroom for survivors but work to raise awareness and work with partners to end domestic violence in our community."