California Highway Patrol car

The California Highway Patrol, whose car is pictured above in San Francisco in 2016, chased Cash after trying to pull him over for speeding. 

 Emma Marie Chiang/Special to The Examiner

A San Francisco man could spend life in prison after he was found guilty of crashing into a vehicle and killing a woman during a high-speed police chase more than two years ago, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Dominik Cash in March was convicted of second degree murder and other charges stemming from a fatal traffic collision in Yuba County in January 2021. He was sentenced to 21 years to life in state prison last month.

