A San Francisco man could spend life in prison after he was found guilty of crashing into a vehicle and killing a woman during a high-speed police chase more than two years ago, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.
Dominik Cash in March was convicted of second degree murder and other charges stemming from a fatal traffic collision in Yuba County in January 2021. He was sentenced to 21 years to life in state prison last month.
The chase began when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop Cash for speeding on Highway 70. Police didn't say how fast he was driving when they initially tried to pull him over.
Cash didn’t stop and instead sped away from law enforcement, authorities said, driving his 2004 Toyota Solara as fast as over 135 miles per hour.
At the end of the nearly 20-minute pursuit, Cash ran a red light in Marysville while driving over 80 miles per hour and crashed into Dawn Ritter's Toyota Tacoma. Ritter was making a left turn and died instantly.
Following the collision, Cash fled on foot to the top of a nearby apartment building where he was apprehended by police and booked into Yuba County jail.
Cash was later found to have a handgun in his passenger seat and multiple warrants for his arrest from separate incidents, but police said they weren't aware of that when they initially attempted to pull him over.
A 2015 USA Today study found that nearly half of those killed during police pursuits were bystanders, mostly in their vehicles, and passengers in the chased cars. The analysis also showed that most of the police chases resulted from nonviolent offenses, like traffic violations.