SFE-Sunnydale

Overgrown grass near units at the San Francisco Housing Authority's Sunnydale public housing project on Friday, May 31, 2019. Federal prosecutors say a San Francisco man purchased a San Francisco Housing Authority home and illegally rented it out after misrepresenting his income to receive Section 8 housing benefits.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A San Francisco man is facing several federal charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of rental assistance funds in a fraud scheme that lasted more than a decade.

Gregory Finkelson, 63, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday with conspiracy, theft of government property and money laundering for allegedly working with a Russia-based co-conspirator to steal more than $340,000 worth of Section 8 housing assistance from August 2006 to February 2020, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com