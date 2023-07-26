Overgrown grass near units at the San Francisco Housing Authority's Sunnydale public housing project on Friday, May 31, 2019. Federal prosecutors say a San Francisco man purchased a San Francisco Housing Authority home and illegally rented it out after misrepresenting his income to receive Section 8 housing benefits.
A San Francisco man is facing several federal charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of rental assistance funds in a fraud scheme that lasted more than a decade.
Gregory Finkelson, 63, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday with conspiracy, theft of government property and money laundering for allegedly working with a Russia-based co-conspirator to steal more than $340,000 worth of Section 8 housing assistance from August 2006 to February 2020, according to the United States Department of Justice.
If convicted on all charges, Finkelson faces a combined 15-year prison sentence and fines totaling more that $1 million.
The DOJ alleged in its criminal complaint that Finkelson misrepresented his employment and earnings in order to receive the Section 8 benefits while living at a property he effectively owned.
Finkelson claimed he was a notary at American Corporate Services who made $12,000 a year from 2015 to 2017. However, Finkelson actually established American Corporate Services in 2001, and was the company's president and owner.
The DOJ further alleged that Finkelson's company brought in almost $3 million between 2013 and 2018.
Federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that the Russian accomplice — who had not been to the U.S. since 1995 and was identified only as a woman — assigned Finkelson power of attorney over her American assets in 2004.
Finkelson was accepted into the Section 8 housing assistance program by the San Francisco Housing Authority in 2005, according to the DOJ. That same year, he purchased and moved into the trust-owned San Francisco property, but listed the Russian woman as the owner.
In 2008, Finkelson allegedly used his power of attorney to create SVTKA Trust to own and control the property "purportedly for the benefit" of the Russian woman, according to the DOJ. Later that year, he named himself trustee of the SVTKA Trust so that he could formally exert control over the property in which he and his family lived.
Finkelson allegedly subdivided the property into three separate units, despite the property only being zoned for single-family use, according to the DOJ. Finkelson lived in the first unit, operated his business out of the second unit and rented out the third.
The rent money and housing assistance funds were funneled into bank accounts which Finkelson owned and allegedly used to pay personal fees, including toward his vacation timeshare in Hawaii.