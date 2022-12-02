San Francisco is looking at how to provide trauma counseling to those in close proximity to gun violence, not just to the victims themselves.
“It seems that The City is providing a basic level of support and offering mental health counseling to the direct victims, but that’s different from the people who are not the direct victim who often get nothing. Nobody is reaching out to them, there’s no community forum or offers of help for their trauma,” said Supervisor Dean Preston.
When gun violence occurs, its grasp often extends far beyond a single victim and perpetrator. Although San Francisco has lower rates of gun violence compared to many other major U.S. cities, some neighborhoods — including the Bayview, Potrero Hill, the Tenderloin, the Mission and Visitacion Valley — are disproportionately affected at the local level.
About 85% of San Franciscans who are impacted are Black and Latino men, despite being less than 10% of The City’s overall population.
“This problem is disproportionately affecting Black and brown communities in our city,” said Preston. “It really is heartbreaking what some folks are having to endure on a day-to-day basis without the support they need from The City and service providers.”
SCOTUS landmark gun ruling makes impact in San Francisco
San Francisco’s existing violence response protocol is focused primarily on connecting victims with therapy resources. The proposal put forward this week by the Department of Public Health would build on those efforts by creating a new position within the department to coordinate trauma responses for residents who aren’t direct victims but are nevertheless affected by gun violence in their neighborhood.
The idea is to connect people in the vicinity of shooting incidents with counseling resources shortly after an incident occurs to slow the cycle of gun violence.
If passed and funded, the new protocol would look something like this: Within 72 hours of a gun violence incident, the outreach coordinator would begin distributing flyers, making phone calls or working with neighborhood organizations to reach anyone within a one-block radius of the incident.
In May, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution urging the development of an updated gun violence protocol that reaches the wider community.
Citywide, fatal and nonfatal shooting incidents increased by 33% — from 167 to 222 — from 2020 to 2021, and homicides rose from 48 to 56. In 2022 so far, there have been 162 shooting incidents, an increase of about 4% from this point last year, according to data from the San Francisco Police Department.
Community members are being asked to provide feedback on the plan. Officials at SFDPH said they expect to begin rolling out partial implementation of the new plan such as coordinating with community organizations on outreach plans in the coming weeks. But funding options for the new position are still being sorted out.
“Mental health needs to be mobilized in communities that suffer the most violence … to help with the trauma young people are facing. As someone who comes from these affected communities, I am in therapy now and am thankful, but it’s been hard to get,” said one San Francisco resident at a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed gun violence protocol.
San Francisco currently provides trauma resources immediately after a gun violence incident occurs. After an incident is reported to 911, police are notified. SFDPH then receives notice of the incident, which gets forwarded to either SFDPH’s Comprehensive Crisis Services, San Francisco General Hospital’s UCSF Wraparound Project or the local Street Violence Intervention Program, which follows up with appropriate trauma counseling resources to victims.
The existing protocol has helped people like Kate Robinson, executive director the Tenderloin Community Benefit District. At the public hearing on Thursday, Robinson shared that her staff is often confronted with gun violence and other forms of violence, like a recent fatal stabbing outside their office, and that the trauma response teams have followed up and helped affected staff members process what had occurred.
But Preston and others stressed that those trauma resources need to be extended to truly meet the needs of residents who grapple the most with the effects of gun violence.
“We need to welcome the challenge of ramping it up and not accepting folks fending for themselves in the way they so often do,” Preston said.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.