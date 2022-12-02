firearm

San Francisco is proposing a new protocol for providing trauma counseling in communities affected by gun violence. (The Examiner)

San Francisco is looking at how to provide trauma counseling to those in close proximity to gun violence, not just to the victims themselves.

“It seems that The City is providing a basic level of support and offering mental health counseling to the direct victims, but that’s different from the people who are not the direct victim who often get nothing. Nobody is reaching out to them, there’s no community forum or offers of help for their trauma,” said Supervisor Dean Preston.

