San Francisco officials gathered at the Hall of Justice Tuesday to highlight the advantages of a law that would enable thousands of people to expunge old criminal convictions from their records.
SB 731 will help some one wipe the slate clean, and people should take advantage of it, officials said.
“SB 731 tears down the systematic disenfranchisement and employment barriers faced by millions of Californians living with an old conviction record that disproportionately impacts people of color,” said Tinisch Hollins in Tuesday’s press release, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice. “Rather than keeping us safe, the thousands of restrictions faced by Californians living with an old conviction record make it harder for these community members to rebuild productive and full lives.”
Part of the new law already went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year, where people can petition for relief for more serious felony convictions. The other part won’t go into effect until July 1, when less serious convictions, like misdemeanors, will automatically be forgiven.
As many as 25,000 San Franciscans would be eligible to get an old conviction expunged, potentially making it easier for them to get a job, housing and to do volunteer work.
“This bill is about racial equity,” San Francisco District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton said in the release. “San Francisco should be a national leader in advancing racial justice, and allowing people a chance to rebuild their lives.”
The law, which was Governor Gavin Newsom last October, makes California the first state in the country to have such a broad range of convictions eligible for expungement.
Essentially, once a person has served their sentence and gone four years without any other trouble with the law, they’re allowed to get their records expunged. This applies to misdemeanor and non-serious felony convictions, which will be automatically and electronically expunged by the state.
People convicted of some felonies must petition a judge to expunge their records. Those whose conviction require them to register as sex offenders are not eligible.
People who get their records cleared are still expected to abide by any unexpired criminal protective orders. Criminal histories will still be shared if those people are involved in public education or other “high sensitivity contexts,” according to the bill.
But the new law will likely have a major impact on the state’s population. According to Tuesday’s release, 8 million people, or one in five state residents, have something on their record.
San Franciscans interested in expunging their records can find out more here or by calling (415) 553-9337.
Interested California residents can visit here or email sunsets@timedone.org.