A judge has dismissed almost half of the criminal charges against Bill Hobbs, the alleged San Francisco stalker, who faced accusations that he harassed and assaulted more than a dozen women.
Hobbs, 34, will be arraigned on Nov. 29 on one count of felony false imprisonment and 12 other misdemeanor charges after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy on Tuesday dismissed two misdemeanor assault charges and seven counts of public nuisance.
"Today's ruling, granting the detention motion to keep Hobbs in custody pending trial should help the women of San Francisco and Bakersfield rest easier knowing that he will be off the streets," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told The Examiner in an emailed statement on Tuesday, adding that prosecutors "respect" the dismissal of the public nuisance charges.
Max Breecker, the Deputy Public Defender representing Hobbs, told The Examiner in an emailed statement that the dismissal of nine charges shows that "so many of these charges were driven by media attention and political winds, and do not hold up to court scrutiny."
"Judge Murphy carefully and thoroughly reviewed the evidence and made the right legal decision to dismiss nine of the charges against Mr. Hobbs," Breecker said.
Hobbs faced 21 misdemeanor counts of assault, public nuisance and sexual battery, in addition to the aforementioned felony, after six additional women came forward earlier this month.
The U.S. Park Police arrested Hobbs last month on a warrant after prosecutors alleged he followed or grabbed women without their consent on 14 different occasions. Soon after his arrest, Hobbs pleaded not guilty to the 16 charges he faced stemming from those incidents.
Hobbs' warrant and arrest occurred following substantial reporting in September that multiple women had posted on social media, dating back to the spring, that Hobbs had followed them around The City.
Jenkins' office said previously that, if convicted of the felony, Hobbs could face as many as three years in county jail. The misdemeanor counts carry potential sentences of "up to six months in county jail" for every victim, prosecutors said last month.
Prosecutors will file an amended stay away order next week, adding the victims who came forward earlier this month and the locations in which they allegedly encountered Hobbs.