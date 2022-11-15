SFE-HallOfJustice

A judge has dismissed almost half of the criminal charges against Bill Hobbs, the alleged San Francisco stalker, who faced accusations that he harassed and assaulted more than a dozen women.

Hobbs, 34, will be arraigned on Nov. 29 on one count of felony false imprisonment and 12 other misdemeanor charges after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy on Tuesday dismissed two misdemeanor assault charges and seven counts of public nuisance.

