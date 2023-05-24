Sunset District home burns after explosion, large fire

San Francisco prosecutors have charged the man they believe to be responsible for February's fatal Sunset District fire with one count of involuntary manslaughter, among other felonies.

When a home exploded in the Sunset District earlier this year, it took out the home next door as well.

Now, that couple is suing the owners of the exploded home for not stopping their tenant from using the residence as a lab to make hash oil, according to a complaint filed on Monday. 

