When a home exploded in the Sunset District earlier this year, it took out the home next door as well.
Now, that couple is suing the owners of the exploded home for not stopping their tenant from using the residence as a lab to make hash oil, according to a complaint filed on Monday.
Darron Price pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, among other charges, earlier this year after prosecutors alleged he was responsible for the explosion and ensuing fire that killed his wife and seriously injured her caregiver.
The Garth family, who lived next door, is suing Peter and Diane DeMartini, owners of the house Price had been living in at 1734 22nd Ave. The family alleged that DeMartinis "knew or should have known that their tenant had created this dangerous condition and did nothing to stop it."
"The behavior exhibited by the Defendants is nothing short of shocking. Allowing a tenant to operate a highly dangerous drug lab in your garage is a ticking time bomb," said David Hollenberg of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, the firm representing David Garth's family in a release on Wednesday. "Their neighbors David and Nang are lucky to be alive, and their lives are forever marked by this tragic event. They were left with nothing, and the Defendants are responsible."
David Garth, Nang Phommavongsay and their young daughter lived next door to Price and his wife, Rita. On Feb. 9, " a quiet Thursday morning," Garth and his wife returned to their home only to find it in ruins after an explosion tore through the neighboring house.
Garth's family had lived in the house for nearly a decade and lost not only their home but most of their belongings in the explosion, the complaint alleges, including irreplaceable items such as "family heirlooms, photographs, and other valuable items."
"Most notably, David had a business selling antique Judaica, and most of his collection was also lost to the fire," according to the complaint. "David and Nang were forced to watch from a distance as the life they had built slowly burned away."
Price had moved into the 22nd Avenue home in 2021 and was using the garage to manufacture hash oil. Doing so requires butane, an odorless gas, in the process. Butane is also highly flammable. The complaint alleged that Price brought in large tanks of chemicals into the house.
According to the complaint, an initial, partially redacted report from the San Francisco Fire Department indicated the cause of the explosion, was due to "'ignitable vapors' coming into contact with the starting sequence of the clothes dryer."
The DeMartinis did not question why Price paid the first six months of rent in cash, according to the complaint. Since they lived nearby and passed through the house often, they would have had reasonable knowledge of the operation.
The complaint accused the landlords of being negligent in their responsibility over the home and asserts that they are liable for the damages incurred by Garth and his family.
They are seeking relief for an unspecified amount to go towards past and future medical, incidental, and service expenses, past and future loss of earnings and earning capacity, as well as other damages.