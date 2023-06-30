San Francisco County Jail

The new $660,000 grant is part of a plan to prevent recently released people from suffering any lapses in their insurance coverage.

People incarcerated in San Francisco County Jail will soon be able to maintain their health insurance coverage when they're released, thanks to a $660,000 state grant.

The California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal initiative is providing the funding, which will allow people incarcerated in jail to enroll in Medi-Cal 90 days before they're released, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday.

