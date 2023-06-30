People incarcerated in San Francisco County Jail will soon be able to maintain their health insurance coverage when they're released, thanks to a $660,000 state grant.
The California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal initiative is providing the funding, which will allow people incarcerated in jail to enroll in Medi-Cal 90 days before they're released, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday.
"The real end goal here is that people who are in jail will be able to receive Medicaid-funded services," Alissa Riker, the director of programs with the Sheriff's Office, told The Examiner.
"The state is rolling this out, it's providing these funds to get all the county jails and the prisons kind of prepared for that," she said.
The grant has been in the works since last November, and San Francisco will start implementing the necessary infrastructure for the program on Saturday. The sheriff's office won't be able to bill for Medi-Cal services until next April, while all county jails must be prepared to follow suit no later than 2026.
"But the money helps us prepare for that and helps us get to work with the providers to get them ready to come into the jail," said Riker. "It's going to take this long to really build the infrastructure to have that kind of seamless support for people coming in and out of jail."
That infrastructure will center on aligning other city systems with the sheriff's office, with much of the funding directed toward IT needs and hiring at least two Department of Public Health employees who can facilitate the process. Some will go toward building privacy pods in the jail, providing incarcerated people a confidential space to enroll in services.
Riker said the San Francisco Sheriff's Office has helped incarcerated people enroll in Medicaid — and the state's version, Medi-Cal — since around the time then Affordable Care Act became law in 2010.
Although it's becoming a requirement around the state, Riker noted that most people incarcerated in jails around California have gotten their coverage through for-profit entities "and probably don't have the best health care."
San Francisco has provided that funding to its jail, up until now. Riker said the public health department "already provide a lot of services" to the jail, including psychiatric medications for incarcerated people when they're released.
"Those are very expensive, and San Francisco has paid for that with our general fund dollars," she said.
Once someone is released from jail, the transition to Medi-Cal can lead to lapses in health care coverage. The state initiative, and the funding San Francisco is receiving, are designed to prevent that.
"People transitioning out of the criminal justice system, including low-income and uninsured individuals with significant physical and mental health needs, should not have to put their health on hold," said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto in Wednesday's release. "By breaking down the barriers to healthcare that many people experience, we are not only creating a more equitable system, but we are improving the quality of life for all San Franciscans."
The next grant that The City is likely to apply for will focus primarily on funding for creating the infrastructure needed to manage the billing for psychiatric medications and other services, as well as the creation of a 24/7 pharmacy.
San Francisco officials are hopeful that, by ensuring people released from jail can smoothly transition into their health coverage, The City can save lives and money on emergency services.
"If we make it difficult for people to continue receiving medical attention upon release, they could self-medicate and wind up in the back of an ambulance," Chief Deputy Michele Fisher, the director of the sheriff's office community programs division, said in Wednesday's release.