The owner of the wrecked vehicle told police he had been carjacked just minutes before, about a half-mile away from the scene of the crash.

The search is still on for several people who sped through a road barrier and flipped over the Sanchez Street Stairs in what police now say was a car that had been stolen just minutes prior.

San Francisco Police Department Officer Gonee Sepulveda told The Examiner on Tuesday that a man who "identified himself as the owner of the vehicle" told officers he was sitting in a car in the area of 19th and Dolores streets — about a half-mile from the scene of the crash — on Saturday night when "unknown suspects" approached him and stole his car.

