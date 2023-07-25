The search is still on for several people who sped through a road barrier and flipped over the Sanchez Street Stairs in what police now say was a car that had been stolen just minutes prior.
San Francisco Police Department Officer Gonee Sepulveda told The Examiner on Tuesday that a man who "identified himself as the owner of the vehicle" told officers he was sitting in a car in the area of 19th and Dolores streets — about a half-mile from the scene of the crash — on Saturday night when "unknown suspects" approached him and stole his car.
San Francisco police were sent to the stairs just before 7:20 p.m. that day after the car drove off a dead end on Cumberland Street and rolled down a hillside, coming to rest on the sidewalk near a parked car.
Replying to the many media outlets calling about this:
This was a non-injury collision occurring last night at 7:18 PM.
When Truck 7 #SFFDT07 arrived witnesses stated that: “all the occupants fled the scene”
Police could not confirm the number of occupants in the crashed vehicle or the number of people involved in the alleged carjacking, though KRON reported five people were seen fleeing the crash and that five people carjacked the victim.
An investigation into the carjacking and crash is ongoing, and police said no suspects have been taken into custody in relation to either event.
Viral video of the Saturday crash depicted the car tumbling over the side of the steep hillside and uprooting at least one tree before landing upside down on the sidewalk near the intersection of 19th and Sanchez streets.
Several bystanders and passing motorists stopped to help the people inside the vehicle, though the five occupants left the scene by climbing the stairs. In the video, one person is heard saying, "Guys, I'm sorry ... we gotta go," before repeatedly apologizing and leaving the area.
Fire officials towed the damaged car away and confirmed nobody was hurt, adding later that "all occupants fled the scene."
The Sanchez Street Stairs are a public staircase and historical landmark located a block away from Mission Dolores Park, with views overlooking The City.