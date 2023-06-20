16190439_web1_piercleanup-015

A shooting near Pier 39 last weekend injured six people.

A man is in police custody in connection with a Sunday night shooting along a busy stretch near Pier 39 which injured a half-dozen people, including a 10-year-old girl.

23-year-old Lee Haywood of Pittsburg – who remained hospitalized with life-threatening wounds as of Tuesday night – was arrested on suspicion of several crimes stemming from his alleged role in the car-to-car shooting, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

