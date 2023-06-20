A man is in police custody in connection with a Sunday night shooting along a busy stretch near Pier 39 which injured a half-dozen people, including a 10-year-old girl.
23-year-old Lee Haywood of Pittsburg – who remained hospitalized with life-threatening wounds as of Tuesday night – was arrested on suspicion of several crimes stemming from his alleged role in the car-to-car shooting, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Sunday that a black SUV and white sedan shot at one another near Stockton and Beach streets just before 7 p.m. that night. The cars drove "very recklessly" southbound down a milelong stretch on the Embarcadero, trading shots as they did.
The pursuit ended at Howard Street and the Embarcadero when the black SUV crashed. Haywood and a 28-year-old woman were found shot inside, according to police.
The woman was treated for her non-life threatening wounds and later released from the hospital, according to police.
Two uninvolved vehicles were struck by gunfire during the shooting, causing non-life threatening injuries to the occupants who were struck by glass shards and bullet fragments, police said.
Police reported the two vehicles involved in the shootout also struck two girls, 10 and 16, as they walked a bike across the street. The older girl was treated at the scene for minor wounds, but the younger girl was taken to a hospital with what authorities only described as non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to search for the suspects in the white sedan, who the fled the area.