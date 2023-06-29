Gov. Gavin Newsom will double the number of California Highway Patrol officers in The City, building on a state-city public safety partnership that brought CHP and California National Guard personnel to San Francisco last month.
A spokesperson with the governor's office told the San Francisco Chronicle that as many as 20 CHP officers will be assigned to San Francisco, up from the 7-10 currently in The City.
“Today, I'm authorizing a 100% increase in personnel to bolster the impact of this proven operation, as well as authorizing targeted surges to crack down on crime in the city,” said Newsom in Thursday's release. “Working alongside our local, state, and federal partners, we're committed to cleaning up San Francisco's streets.”
Newsom's office said the task force's surges will center on illegal weapons and drugs in order to arrest dealers. The details of these operations won't be made public until after the fact.
Steep declines in Black and Hispanic student enrollment possible amid high court decision
Newsom's office said in a release on Thursday that CHP officers had seized 8.1 kilograms since their deployment began in May, resulting in 115 felony and misdemeanor arrests in the Tenderloin and nearby.
“Over the last several weeks, we've welcomed the California Highway Patrol and National Guard working collaboratively alongside our local agencies to disrupt the drug trafficking and drug markets harming our neighborhoods,” said Mayor London Breed in Thursday's release. “To be successful in the long term we need to sustain and expand this work at the local, state, and federal levels.”
Some of the CHP officers who will soon be assigned to San Francisco are from the agency's Golden Gate Division, according to the governor's office, as well as from this week's CHP Academy graduating class.
The CHP officers are primarily working alongside the San Francisco Police Department, and CalGuard is tasked with analyzing the open-air drug market systems in The City and the challenges in dismantling them. Newsom also directed CalGuard to come up with ways to further increase staffing.