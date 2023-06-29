CHP car in San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol, whose car is pictured above, will double its presence in San Francisco at the direction of California Gov. Gavin Newsom in order to combat The City's fentanyl crisis. 

 Emma Marie Chiang/The Examiner

Gov. Gavin Newsom will double the number of California Highway Patrol officers in The City, building on a state-city public safety partnership that brought CHP and California National Guard personnel to San Francisco last month.

A spokesperson with the governor's office told the San Francisco Chronicle that as many as 20 CHP officers will be assigned to San Francisco, up from the 7-10 currently in The City. 

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com