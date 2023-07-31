DA drug cases

The DA dismissed the charges citing the need for further investigation into the alleged crimes.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office on Friday discharged the criminal case against a man and woman who were arrested in connection with a dramatic car crash at the Sanchez Street Stairs which was caught on video.

Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of carjacking, receiving a stolen vehicle and conspiracy. Additionally, Bonham was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving in connection with the Saturday crash and preceding car theft.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags