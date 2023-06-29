The San Francisco District Attorney's Office will not file charges against a Sacramento teenager arrested in connection with last week's fatal shooting outside the Powell Street BART station.
Daveon Crawford, 18, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder during the early morning of June 23, roughly eight hours after San Francisco police responded to a shooting near Powell and Market Streets.
Randy Quezada, a district attorney's office spokesperson, said that prosecutors "carefully examined all of the evidence" provided by San Francisco police, including witness statements, statements from the suspect and video footage of the shooting.
"At this time the facts and applicable law, including the law of self-defense, leads us to the opinion that we are unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury that Mr. Crawford is guilty of murder," said Quezada.
Officers found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived at Powell and Market on June 23. The victim, whom the medical examiner's office identified as 21-year-old Ataviayan Barfield, later died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Crawford was spotted shortly thereafter by a police officer at 8th and Mission streets entering a taxicab with a girl, who police said was a minor but whose age they didn't list.
Authorities conducted a traffic stop at 14th and Mission streets, where they found a gun "in close proximity to Crawford" and developed probable cause to arrest him. The girl was released to a guardian.
A witness told KTVU that two people arguing might have preceded the shooting, alleging that a man was shot after complimenting a woman accompanying the shooter. However, authorities have not stated whether an altercation led to the incident.