The Hallidie Plaza entrance to the Powell Street BART station was temporarily closed on June 22 as police officers searched for a suspect in the Union Square shooting. 

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office will not file charges against a Sacramento teenager arrested in connection with last week's fatal shooting outside the Powell Street BART station

Daveon Crawford, 18, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder during the early morning of June 23, roughly eight hours after San Francisco police responded to a shooting near Powell and Market Streets. 

