Milton Singletary, 59, and Patrick Rushing, 57, are accused of holding a woman at gunpoint in her driveway and robbing the victim of her personal belongings.

A second suspect has been charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last month in the Richmond District, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday morning. 

Milton Singletary, 59, faces charges of "second-degree robbery, receiving or buying stolen property, resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer or EMT," according to a press release. 

