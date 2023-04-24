Milton Singletary, 59, faces charges of "second-degree robbery, receiving or buying stolen property, resisting, obstructing and delaying a peace officer or EMT," according to a press release.
He and Patrick Rushing are accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and robbing her of her personal belongings on March 24. Singletary, who prosecutors allege drove the getaway car used in the robbery, evaded officers on the date of the incident while Rushing was apprehended and taken into custody.
Authorities said that Singletary was on parole for a previous robbery conviction in Contra Costa County, which carried a sentence of 25 years in state prison, prior to this arrest. Prosecutors are requesting the court "detain the defendant without bail due to the public safety risk he poses and revoke his parole."
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, "Mr. Singletary, like the other suspect in this case, will face consequences. We will seek justice for the victims and continue working closely with law enforcement partners to improve public safety."
Singletary's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1. If convicted of all charges, he faces more than 25 years in state prison. Rushing, who remains in custody with no bail, will also have his preliminary hearing held on May 1.