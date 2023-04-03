DA Jenkins Juvenile Crimes Presser

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has filed charges in an armed robbery, which occurred last week in the Richmond District.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with last week's armed robbery in the Richmond District, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Monday afternoon

Patrick Rushing, also known as Darryl Robinson, has been charged with first degree robbery, child endangerment, criminal threats, possession of firearm with prior conviction, convicted person carrying loaded firearm, convicted passenger with concealed firearm and receiving or buying stolen property. 

