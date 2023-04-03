Patrick Rushing, also known as Darryl Robinson, has been charged with first degree robbery, child endangerment, criminal threats, possession of firearm with prior conviction, convicted person carrying loaded firearm, convicted passenger with concealed firearm and receiving or buying stolen property.
Rushing is alleged to have approached a 32-year-old woman, who was helping her daughters exit a parked vehicle in their garage, on March 24 and pointing a firearm at her while also demanding the woman's wallet.
According to officials, the suspect took the victim's diaper bag, whose contents included a cell phone, house keys and jewelry. Rushing then fled the scene in a vehicle that was driven by a second suspect.
Officers were able to track the suspects through the victim's phone and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect driving the vehicle fled on foot, while Rushing was apprehended, taken into custody and later identified as the suspect in the robbery.
Police were also able to locate the firearm used in the robbery in the suspect's vehicle.
"Every person has the right to feel safe in their own home and every parent should feel confident that their children are protected from harm," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "This alleged criminal conduct is intolerable, and my office will do everything in our power to ensure Patrick Rushing is held accountable for this violent and traumatizing offense."
Rushing has been in custody since his arrest and prosecutors are requesting the court detain the defendant without bail "due to the public safety risk he poses."
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
While charges have been filed, the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.