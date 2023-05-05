San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins now says there is "still an ongoing investigation" into the killing of Banko Brown. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins now says there is "still an ongoing investigation" into the killing of Banko Brown. 

Jenkins on Monday said her office would not pursue charges because "(the evidence) clearly shows" private security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony "believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense" when he allegedly shot and killed Brown outside of a downtown Walgreens last month. 

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags