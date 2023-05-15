Memorial for Banko Brown

Memorial for Banko Brown who was shot and killed by a security guard outside of a Walgreens at 825 Market St. on April 27, 2023 as seen in San Francisco on Thursday, May 11, 2023. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says she will not file charges in the case.

Two weeks after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' city-rocking announcement that she would not pursue murder charges in a Walgreens security guard's killing of Banko Brown, Jenkins now says she won't bring any charges at all. 

Jenkins announced on Monday that she has declined to file criminal charges against Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, the 33-year-old who shot and killed Brown after the 24-year-old was allegedly shoplifting on April 27. 

