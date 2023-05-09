The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night formally called for District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to release footage from the killing of Banko Brown last month.
The board unanimously approved a resolution urging Jenkins' office to "release police reports, witness accounts and video information" from the April 27 shooting outside of a Market Street Walgreens. Tuesday's vote followed a lengthy period of public comment for the second consecutive session, with many of the speakers calling for justice for Brown and the release of video from his death.
Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony allegedly shot and killed Brown on April 27, and the district attorney has not yet filed charges. Brown allegedly shoplifted from the store, and Anthony said he acted in self-defense when he shot Brown following an altercation.
Jenkins has so far resisted calls from the board and the public to release footage of the killing, but the passage of Tuesday's resolution is the first example of city leaders applying greater legislative pressure on the DA.
The district attorney said in a statement on Monday that "releasing any evidence before the investigation is complete could compromise the investigation and is unethical."
That same day, she wrote to Supervisor Shamann Walton — a co-sponsor of Tuesday's resolution — that his letter calling upon her office to reexamine a May 1 decision not to file murder charges against Anthony represented political "interference in the judicial process."
Hours before Tuesday's vote, Walton said in a statement that the deputy city attorney told him, "My request has no interference with the investigation and it is not at all unethical."
Jenkins announced on May 1 that she would not charge Anthony, 33, with murder. She said at the time that "evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense" when he fatally shot Brown.
A week later, as calls from politicians and the public for Jenkins to release the footage grew louder, Jenkins said she couldn't share any evidence in the case because it is still being investigated.
Jenkins said she didn't charge Anthony on May 1 because there wasn't enough evidence to "prove beyond a reasonable doubt that" Anthony "was guilty of a crime" and, thus, charge him within 72 hours of his arrest. The district attorney didn't mention that deadline in her initial announcement of the decision not to file charges.
Tuesday's vote wasn't the only piece of legislation directly responding to Brown's death. Supervisor Dean Preston introduced a resolution to amend The City's police code and bar private security guards from using their weapons to protect property. The code was amended in 1981 to allow security guards to unholster a gun "in lawful response to an actual and specific threat to person and/or property."
A San Francisco police analysis commissioned by the board of supervisors last year estimated there could be up to 8,000 private security guards working in The City. Jenkins told the Bay Area Reporter last week that the discussion of whether security guards should be armed is one that "we, as a society or a community, need to engage in."