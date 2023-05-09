San Francisco Board of Supervisors February 2023 meeting

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night unanimously approved a resolution urging Jenkins' office to "release police reports, witness accounts and video information" from the April 27 shooting outside of a Market Street Walgreens.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night formally called for District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to release footage from the killing of Banko Brown last month.

The board unanimously approved a resolution urging Jenkins' office to "release police reports, witness accounts and video information" from the April 27 shooting outside of a Market Street Walgreens. Tuesday's vote followed a lengthy period of public comment for the second consecutive session, with many of the speakers calling for justice for Brown and the release of video from his death.

Ex // Top Stories

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags