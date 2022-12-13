A San Francisco law firm found that one VTA employee told their supervisor that Samuel Cassidy — the 57-year-old maintenance worker who gunned down nine VTA employees before dying by suicide — was going to "go postal."
An outside investigation the Valley Transportation Authority commissioned has determined that multiple reports and complaints about an employee behind the mass shooting in San Jose last year couldn't have put the organization "on notice" he "might engage in violent behavior."
Another worker wrote in a complaint that an unnamed colleague said that "if anyone was to 'go postal,' it would be Cassidy." His misconduct was also written up five times, including two instances in which he broadcast "his frustrations about VTA" over an agency radio.
The Liebert Cassidy Whitmore investigation also determined that the Department of Homeland Security failed to inform the transit agency that Cassidy was detained after an international trip for possessing "terrorism-related documents" that mentioned he "hated VTA, but contained no information about planning a mass shooting."
"There were no reports made to VTA that would have put VTA on notice that Cassidy might engage in violent behavior," investigator Morin Jacob wrote in the report published on Monday. "There is no evidence that any VTA employee or supervisor had prior knowledge that Cassidy was planning a shooting in the workplace that could have been prevented by VTA."
Early on the morning of May 26, 2021, Cassidy shot and killed nine of his colleagues at the Guadalupe rail yard in San Jose. He killed six people in a building break room as the agency's day and night shifts overlapped, and three others on the second floor of a nearby building.
VTA settled a lawsuit with eight of the victims' families for $8 million last month. The suit echoed criticisms for agency employees about a toxic work culture, which one employee claimed in a letter to the agency pushed Cassidy "over the edge."
Those eight families are pursuing legal action against Allied Universal — a VTA-contracted private security company that they allege failed to adequately protect the rail yard — and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
The family of Larks Kepler Lane didn't settle with VTA. They are still suing the agency, as well as Allied Universal and the sheriff's office.
"We don't have any witness statements," he told the news organization. "We don't have anything to back this up. Nothing but opinions and conclusions from the lawyers for VTA."
Jacob said he interviewed 47 people in his investigation, which culminated in Monday's six-page report. He "made the determination that I did not need to interview" the victims' next of kin "in light of the scope of my investigation," which he said was "not a criminal investigation, root cause analysis" nor a "psychological evaluation."