San Jose VTA shooting

A San Francisco law firm found that one VTA employee told their supervisor that Samuel Cassidy — the 57-year-old maintenance worker who gunned down nine VTA employees before dying by suicide — was going to "go postal."

 AP Photo/Noah Berger

An outside investigation the Valley Transportation Authority commissioned has determined that multiple reports and complaints about an employee behind the mass shooting in San Jose last year couldn't have put the organization "on notice" he "might engage in violent behavior."

