I. Santiago booking photo

Band teacher Israel Santiago was arrested at his Morgan Hill home for allegedly touching at least 10 girls at Adelante Dual Language Academy in San Jose.

 San Jose Police Department

Police sought the public’s help to identify additional possible victims of a 43-year-old band teacher who was arrested in San Jose for allegedly inappropriatley touching at least 10 children.

San Jose Police Department units were called on Nov. 7 to the Adelante Dual Language Academy located at 2999 Ridgemont Drive in San Jose "for an investigation involving an adult teacher having inappropriate contact with several minors at the school" and interviewed several students who reported they were inappropriately touched by Israel Santiago in the school's music and band room, according to a department statement.

