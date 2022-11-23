Police sought the public’s help to identify additional possible victims of a 43-year-old band teacher who was arrested in San Jose for allegedly inappropriatley touching at least 10 children.
San Jose Police Department units were called on Nov. 7 to the Adelante Dual Language Academy located at 2999 Ridgemont Drive in San Jose "for an investigation involving an adult teacher having inappropriate contact with several minors at the school" and interviewed several students who reported they were inappropriately touched by Israel Santiago in the school's music and band room, according to a department statement.
The students reported several inappropriate acts allegedly performed by Santiago, including one instance where he allegedly cupped a girl's buttocks while hugging her on his lap and another where he allegedly stroked the bare skin of a fourth grader's back underneath her bra strap, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.
"Investigators found that starting last school year the suspect would take the children in his office, which was in a relatively secluded spot," according to the district attorney’s office. "The suspect, who is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 285 pounds, would often hold the girls on his lap and hug them tightly to his body. The children reported feeling extremely uncomfortable."
Investigators also reported that Santiago only allegedly targeted girls. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said "some of his young victims even sent in a boy to ask the defendant for a hug," but Santiago reportedly only gave the boy a fist bump.
The arrests follow an investigation that involved Santa Clara County prosecutors, two federal agencies and nine local law enforcement departments.
SJPD brought their findings on the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for Santiago’s arrest. Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail units took Santaigo into custody on Monday at his home in Morgan Hill, and he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of sexual assault.
Santiago is being held without bail, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office reported Santiago was placed on administrative leave by school officials, and Alum Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Hilaria Bauer sent out a message to the school community acknowledging the allegations against an unnamed employee at Adelante Dual Language Academy.
"Upon being notified of allegations against an employee at Adelante 1, the District notified the San Jose Police Department and removed the employee from their duties, pending an investigation," Bauer’s message said. "The District has been cooperating in the investigation. This individual has not been present on any district property since Nov. 1 and they were directed by the District to not have any contact with students, faculty, or other district employees. So as not to interfere with the on-going SJPD investigation, the District was unable to comment until formal charges were filed. The District has now been informed that the subject employee has been arrested and charges are pending against him. We will be able to provide you and our community with additional information as the legal process moves forward and the specific charges are announced."
SJPD investigators believe there could be additional victims due to the Santiago’s position as a teacher, and asked anyone with information to contact SJPD Detective Zanotto or Detective Gutierrez at 408-537-1381. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.