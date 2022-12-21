Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library at San Jose State University

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, which also serves as a public library for the city, was "closed until further notice" on Wednesday morning.

 Bobak Ha'Eri, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Police have "peacefully resolved" a situation in which a woman who was believed to be armed barricaded herself inside of a San Jose State University library. 

