Police have "peacefully resolved" a situation in which a woman who was believed to be armed barricaded herself inside of a San Jose State University library.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, which also serves as a public library for the city, was "closed until further notice" on Wednesday morning.
Campus officials on Wednesday afternoon said that police "peacefully resolved" the incident and had taken the person into custody. Police later determined she was carrying a replica firearm, rather than a real one.
The situation involving reports of an armed individual in @sjsulibrary has been peacefully resolved. Individual is in police custody. Additional information regarding library reopening will be shared soon. Thank you to @SJSUPOLICE and @SanJosePD for their timely response. #SJSU
San Jose State University Police Capt. Michael Santos said that campus police learned at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday that a library custodian saw a woman, who "possibly had a gun in her possession," on the building's first floor.
Campus police arrived two minutes later and established a perimeter, evacuating the library in collaboration with the San Jose Police Department.
Robin McElhatton, a San Jose State University spokesperson, told The Examiner on Wednesday that students were told to avoid the area at 10:28 a.m. as police responded to reports of an armed person inside of the library.
Santos said the woman didn't initially respond to police. The city's police department deployed a robot that confirmed she was still in the restroom, and the footage indicated she was carrying a replica gun rather than a real firearm.
"She went ahead and tried to access a hatch within the bathroom and went into the ceiling in an attempt to either evade or hide from us," Santos said.
Police determined she "wasn't really going to go anywhere," and officers awaited her to voluntarily leave the building. After going back and forth between the ceiling and the restroom, Santos said the woman surrendered to police and was taken into custody at 1:13 p.m.
She is not believed to be affiliated with the university, and Santos said campus police are still determining what charges to file and "her mental health status as well."
The San Jose Police Department told The Examiner on Wednesday afternoon that it couldn't comment since it wasn't the lead agency in the investigation.
About 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at San Jose State, placing it just behind UC Berkeley as one of the largest public colleges in the Bay Area.
San Jose State's fall semester concluded last week, with classes not scheduled to resume until Jan. 25. Santos said the absence of students allowed for the library to be "safely and quickly evacuated within minutes" on Wednesday.
King Library was originally scheduled to close to the public beginning on Dec. 23. The public portion of the library was set to reopen on Dec. 27, while the university's was due to on Jan. 3.