San Jose kidnapping

Crystal Mendez was last seen with her 2-year-old daughter, Tayana, on Wednesday afternoon at the Coliseum BART station.

 San Jose Police Department

Police on Thursday announced a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from a San Jose residence by her mother has been found in Oakland, though the suspect is still at large.

According to authorities, Crystal Mendez was last seen with her 2-year-old daughter, Tayana, on Wednesday afternoon at the Coliseum BART station. Mendez allegedly "has ties" to the Tenderloin District and “is a heavy drug user," police said in a tweet.

