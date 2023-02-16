Police on Thursday announced a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from a San Jose residence by her mother has been found in Oakland, though the suspect is still at large.
According to authorities, Crystal Mendez was last seen with her 2-year-old daughter, Tayana, on Wednesday afternoon at the Coliseum BART station. Mendez allegedly "has ties" to the Tenderloin District and “is a heavy drug user," police said in a tweet.
The San Jose Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon that Tayana had been found safe at relative's home in Oakland, and authorities are working to return her to San Jose.
At the time of her alleged abduction on Wednesday, Tayana had been placed under the custody of Mendez’s ex-husband, though he had “some legal and drug issues as well,” San Jose police spokesperson Christian Camarillo said at a Thursday press conference.
Armstrong has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and said during a press conference in January that he "should be reinstated immediately"
"That person is not the child's biological father, but that's who was deemed to be the best person to take care of her," Camarillo added.
Though Tayana was located safe, Mendez is still at large and wanted in connection with the alleged abduction.
Police on Thursday released pictures of the last known images of Mendez, who was leaving an apartment in San Jose, at the 5000 block of Charlotte Drive, with her daughter in a black and teal stroller.
Mendez — whose last known residence, according to authorities, was the basement of a residence on Turk Street in The City — was wearing a white hooded jacket, black skinny jeans with ripped knees, and dark colored sneakers. She is approximately 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo that reads “Dante” on her neck.
Authorities ask anybody that has seen or located Mendez to call 911 immediately.