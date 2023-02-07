SJ OIS Pic 1

SJPD Chief Anthony Mata alleged the shooting was premeditated and said the suspect asked repeatedly "if he killed any officers" after he was taken into custody.

 San Jose Police Department

The San Jose Police Department on Tuesday identified a suspect who allegedly stalked several police stations before injuring an officer in a weekend shooting.

San Jose Police Department Chief Anthony Mata said in a Tuesday press conference that two officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a motorist run a red light just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South King roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park.

Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured in the shooting, though both vehicles were struck several times, according to San Jose police.

Drone footage captured by authorities appears to depict the suspect firing at approaching police. One MERGE officer was struck and suffered a non-life threatening injury.
Noe Orlando Mendoza

Noe Orlando Mendoza, 38, allegedly used a privately manufactured ghost gun to fire upon the officers.

