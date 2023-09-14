retail theft via breed

Most of the grant money would go to police, though San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office will receive at least $2 million to help fund prosecutors' efforts to "hold offenders accountable."

 Mayor London Breed via X

San Francisco will receive millions of dollars in grants from the state to fight retail theft throughout The City.

Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that San Francisco will be awarded $17.3 million from California's Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program and Organized Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Grant Program, with $2 million reserved for San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office and the remaining majority being allotted to the San Francisco Police Department.

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com