Friday morning’s break-in wasn’t the first time Ahsha Safai has been the victim of a crime.

 Examiner file

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into, he announced on Twitter on Friday morning.

A stove, vent and microwave were stolen from the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood house, which is under renovation, he said.

