Serial stalker Bill Gene Hobbs – who was found guilty of several sex crimes last month after facing accusations that he harassed women around San Francisco – has been sentenced to nearly six years behind bars.
Hobbs, 34, was sentenced on Thursday to two years and six months in county jail, which will be followed by a three-year sentence in state prison, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
Hobbs will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years following his release from prison.
"Mr. Hobbs sentence today delivers justice to the victims and shows how seriously the court took this case and each one of their stories," said SFDA Brooke Jenkins. "Because of the brave testimony of the victims and their willingness to share their stories we were able to demonstrate a clear pattern of predatory behavior and the full impact of his criminal conduct on the victims."
Hobbs was convicted of felony false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, five counts of battery and one count of assault on May 17. More than a dozen women and girls claimed Hobbs had followed, grabbed and forcibly kissed them when they were walking alone around The City.
Hobbs was arrested after he was featured in several media outlets shedding light on the victims' allegations. The man initially faced over 20 criminal charges, but nearly half were dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Hobbs denied that he kissed or grabbed strangers, and instead told the San Francisco Chronicle a month before his arrest that he wasn't behaving much differently than the hero in a romance film pursuing the girl of his dreams.