Hobbs, 34, will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years following his release from prison.

Serial stalker Bill Gene Hobbs – who was found guilty of several sex crimes last month after facing accusations that he harassed women around San Francisco – has been sentenced to nearly six years behind bars.

Hobbs, 34, was sentenced on Thursday to two years and six months in county jail, which will be followed by a three-year sentence in state prison, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

