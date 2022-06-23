The San Francisco Police Department has made two arrests in a February Mission District homicide that left one man dead.
Rafael Soto Quintero, 26, of San Francisco and Michael Rodriguez, 27 of San Francisco are being held, police said.
Soto Quintero was arrested on June 21 in the 600 block of Brannan Street and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Rodriguez, who was located in South San Francisco, was also booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, attempting to destroy evidence and gang enhancement.
In February, officers responded to a reported shooting at 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue. They found a 36-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SFPD notes that while an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.